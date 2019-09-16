CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County man faces a felony charge after allegedly operating as a mortgage lender without proper licensing, authorities say.
The Georgia Department of Banking and Finance issued orders to cease and desist to KSN Enterprises, LLC and its owner, Kenneth Edward Neil.
Rod Carnes, deputy commissioner for non-depository financial institutions of the GBL, the orders were issued after the department obtained evidence that KSN Enterprises engaged in residential mortgage lending, servicing, and/or originating activities without a license or under an applicable exemption in violation of state law. The order was issued July 3.
Georgia law forbids any person to directly or indirectly make, originate, underwrite, hold, purchase, or service mortgage loans without a mortgage license or pursuant to an exemption from licensure.
It is also prohibited for any person to directly or indirectly control a person engaged in unlicensed activity, or to act as a general partner, executive officer, joint venturer, or director of such person.
It is also prohibited for any person knowingly to purchase, sell, or transfer a mortgage loan or loan application from or to an entity that is not licensed or exempt from licensing or registration provisions.
Neil is free on bond.
The business is located at 2540 Chattahoochee Lane in Cumming.
