Alpharetta, Georgia 07/31/2019 – The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), a professional association of more than 40,000 general dentists who are dedicated to professional excellence through the pursuit of continuing education, is pleased to announce that Brett Smith Silverman, DDS, MAGD, LLSR, of Alpharetta, Georgia, has earned the 2019 his services to communities in need, mentoring associates and new dentists, and participating in organized dentistry. Dr. Silverman was presented this recognition during the AGD’s 2019 scientific session held in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun.
The Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition (LLSR) is presented only to AGD members who have gone above and beyond earning the association’s highest honor of Mastership. To accomplish this recognition, Dr. Silverman completed at least 1,600 hours of continuing dental education in 16 different dental disciplines. In addition, recipients must complete at least 100 hours of dental-related community/volunteer service.
“Recipients of AGD’s Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition truly exemplify leadership and embrace the AGD’s core principles and ideals,” says AGD President Neil J. Gajjar, DDS, MAGD. “For Dr. Silverman, this award symbolizes lifelong learning, leadership, mentorship and the drive for excellence in dentistry.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics there are an estimated 110,400 general dentists who are employed directly in the field of dentistry. A general dentist is the primary care provider for patients of all ages and is responsible for the diagnosis, treatment, management and overall coordination of services related to patients’ oral health needs.
Dr. Silverman graduated from University of Detroit, Mercy Dental School in 1995 and currently practices dentistry in Alpharetta, Georgia. Dr. Silverman is married to Hindy and has three children. In addition to the AGD, Dr. Silverman is a member of the Georgia Dental Association. Since its inception in 2005, only 368 of the AGD’s 40,000-plus members have received the prestigious Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition.
About the Academy of General Dentistry
The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is a professional association of more than 40,000 general dentists dedicated to providing quality dental care and oral health education to the public. Founded in 1952, AGD is the largest association for general dentists in the world and serves the needs and represents the interests of general dentists. For more information about AGD, visit, www.agd.org.
