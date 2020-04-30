The City of Johns Creek Request for Proposals (RFP) from experienced and qualified individuals /organizations for Cricket Programming Services for the City’s Recreation and Parks Division. RFP’s will be received both electronically via BidNet with hard copies mailed to City Hall Purchasing Division 20-142, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA. 30097 no later than 2:00PM on May 21, 2020. A (non-mandatory attendance) Pre-Bid conference will take place through Zoom teleconferencing 2:00 PM May 6, 2020. Registering for the Pre-Bid meeting is outlined in the bid packet available online at BidNet. Questions are only accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is May 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek
