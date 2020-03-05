REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

RFQ #20-082

PROPERTY & CASUALITY / WORKERS’ COMPENSATION

BROKER/CONSULTANT SERVICES

The City of Johns Creek request interested and qualified firms to submit qualifications for Property & Casualty / Workers’ Compensation Broker / Consultant Services. RFQ’s will be received electronically in-person/mail City Hall Purchasing Division 20-082, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA. 30097 no later than 2:00PM on Monday March 23, 2020. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is March 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM.

Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.

