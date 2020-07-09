REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
RFP #20-223
TOWN CENTER MASTER PLAN
The City of Johns Creek invites qualified and experienced firms to submit a technical proposal for Town Center Master Plan Consulting Services. The Town Center Master Plan must be consistent and compatible with the prevailing suburban, neighborhood residential character in mass, scale, and style, rather than an urban downtown. Proposals shall be submitted as a hardcopy at City Hall and electronically via BidNet no later than 2:00PM on August 10, 2020. A mandatory Pre-Bid teleconference will be held via Zoom teleconference at 10:00AM on July 21 2020. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is July 27, 2020, at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.
The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all responses, wave any or all informalities or technicalities, accept the response or portions of the responses determined to be the best value to the City of Johns Creek, and hold the responses for a period of 120 days without taking action. Respondents are required to hold their responses firm for the same period of time.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233.
