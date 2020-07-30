REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
ITB #20-232
CAULEY CREEK PARK MULTI USE TRAIL PHASE 1,
A CITY PARKS BOND PROJECT
The City of Johns Creek extends an Invitation to Bid (ITB) from professional experienced firms for the construction of a multi-use trail at Cauley Creek Park. ITB’s will be received only electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet no later than 2:00PM on August 19, 2020. A non-mandatory Prebid teleconference call will take place 2:00 PM August 3 via Zoom teleconferencing. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is August 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the RFP document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.
