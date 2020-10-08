Request for Proposals
Fire-Rescue Structural Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
RFP NUMBER 21-FD01
Proposals Due Date:
October 29, 2020 2:00PM Local Time
Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us
To be publicly announced at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for electronically submitted proposals for the Milton Fire-Rescue Structural Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be posted on the following websites the week of October 8, 2020.
http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.