Request for Proposals

TSPLOST Batch 3 Design Services

RFP NUMBER

20-PW12

Sealed Bids Due Date:

July 23, 2020 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:15 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed proposals for the TSPLOST Batch 3 Design Services project will be posted on the following websites the week of June 25, 2020.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

