Sealed Proposals Due Date:

July 8, 2020 2:00PM Local Time

Milton City Hall

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:05 PM in the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed proposals for Building Plan Review and Inspections Services will be posted on the following websites the week of June 11, 2020.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

