ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA

FOR

ON-CALL ELECTRICAL SERVICES FOR PARKS

RFP # 20-121

The City of Alpharetta (City) is requesting proposals from licensed, qualified electrical companies/contractors to provide ON-CALL ELECTRICAL SERVICES FOR PARKS on a task-order basis for various Recreation and Parks locations. This includes, but is not be limited to, numerous parks with ball field and tennis court lighting, parking lot lighting, gathering areas, and athletic facilities with outdoor and indoor recreation areas.

The RFP will be available online Thursday, March 19, 2019 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the RFP documents.

This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all proposals or any proposal that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.

Receipt of Proposals will close Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.

For information, please contact Debora Westbrook at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us.

