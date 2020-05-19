Sealed Bids Due Date:

June 16, 2020 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:10PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

The City of Milton is requesting proposals from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed proposals for the Strategic Planning Services will be posted on the following websites the week of May 21, 2020.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

