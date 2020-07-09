CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

FY 2021 BUDGET

REVISED PUBLIC HEARING DATES

The proposed FY2021 Budget was presented to the Council on June 15, 2020 during their Work Session. There will be two PUBLIC HEARINGS regarding the 2021 Fiscal Year Proposed Budget, one on Monday, August 10, 2020 and one on Monday, August 24, 2020. Both Public Hearings will be held during the regularly scheduled Council Meeting at 7:00pm. Council Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at Johns Creek City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, GA 30097. The proposed budget will be available on the City website and a copy will be placed at City Hall for review.

Joan Jones

City Clerk

