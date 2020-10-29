TOWN HALL MEETING
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
Thursday, November 12, 2020
In conformance with the Georgia Open Meetings Law, please note a quorum of the City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council Members may be in attendance at a Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2020 at City Hall which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. The Town Hall Meeting begins at 7:00pm and is open to the Public following CDC Guidelines. Please check the city website at www.johnscreekga.gov for more information.
Joan Jones
City Clerk
678-512-3212
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.