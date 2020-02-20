PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Johns Creek

COUNCIL WORKSHOP

February 28, 2020 and February 29, 2020

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will attend a Workshop on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 7:00pm to 10:00pm at Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek 30097 and again on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:00am to 5:00pm at Lake Lanier Lodge, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518. The Workshop will be facilitated by Sumek and Associates. The purpose of this Workshop will be to review and discuss strategic goals.

Joan Jones

City Clerk

