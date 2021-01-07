PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND COUNCIL 2021 MEETING CALENDAR
THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF JOHNS CREEK HAVE APPROVED THE FOLLOWING 2021 MEETING CALENDAR. MEETINGS ARE HELD AT 11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GA 30097 UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTICED. WORK SESSIONS BEGIN AT 5:00PM FOLLOWED BY A 7:00PM COUNCIL MEETING. ALL MEETINGS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT 678-512-3212 SHOULD YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS AND GO TO WWW.JOHNSCREEKGA.GOV FOR MORE INFORMATION.
CITY CLERK
JANUARY 11, 2021
JANUARY 25, 2021
FEBRUARY 08, 2021
FEBRUARY 22, 2021
MARCH 08, 2021
MARCH 22, 2021
APRIL 12, 2021
APRIL 26, 2021
MAY 10, 2021
MAY 24, 2021
JUNE 07, 2021
JUNE 21, 2021
JULY 12, 2021
JULY 26, 2021
AUGUST 16, 2021
AUGUST 30, 2021
BUDGET MEETING TBD
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021
OCTOBER 11, 2021
OCTOBER 25, 2021
NOVEMBER 15, 2021
NOVEMBER 29, 2021
DECEMBER 13, 2021
