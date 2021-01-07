PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND COUNCIL 2021 MEETING CALENDAR

THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF JOHNS CREEK HAVE APPROVED THE FOLLOWING 2021 MEETING CALENDAR. MEETINGS ARE HELD AT 11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GA 30097 UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTICED. WORK SESSIONS BEGIN AT 5:00PM FOLLOWED BY A 7:00PM COUNCIL MEETING. ALL MEETINGS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT 678-512-3212 SHOULD YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS AND GO TO WWW.JOHNSCREEKGA.GOV FOR MORE INFORMATION.

CITY CLERK

JANUARY 11, 2021

JANUARY 25, 2021

FEBRUARY 08, 2021

FEBRUARY 22, 2021

MARCH 08, 2021

MARCH 22, 2021

APRIL 12, 2021

APRIL 26, 2021

MAY 10, 2021    

MAY 24, 2021

JUNE 07, 2021

JUNE 21, 2021

JULY 12, 2021

JULY 26, 2021

AUGUST 16, 2021

AUGUST 30, 2021 

BUDGET MEETING TBD

SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 

OCTOBER 11, 2021

OCTOBER 25, 2021

NOVEMBER 15, 2021

NOVEMBER 29, 2021

DECEMBER 13, 2021

