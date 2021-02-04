CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-04

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us/j/99981404131

February 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Lily Sushi, LLC

d/b/a Lily Sushi Bar

220 S. Main Street, Suite H

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner: Lily Sushi, LLC

Registered Agent: Lily Susana

