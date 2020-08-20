Georgia Department of Transportation
Requests Feedback & Comments
For P.I. No. 0016443
Fulton County
In keeping with Governor Brian Kemp’s directive to keep state government agencies functioning as Georgia combats the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday August 18th, 2020, the Georgia DOT is moving forward by placing project information for review and feedback into an internet platform to comply with social distancing and avoiding crowds of 10+ people. We appreciate your participation in this process.
(date)The Georgia Department of Transportation has posted information at www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach related to the proposed State Route (SR) 372 at County Road (CR) 4/Birmingham Road roundabout.
- On the webpage go to “Upcoming Public Meetings” or “Recently Held Public Meetings.”
- Select “View Info” for SR 372 at CR 4/Birmingham Road.
- Once on the project page click on the links and comment.
This project proposes to provide congestion relief and improve operations by converting the stop-controlled intersection of SR 372 at CR 4/Birmingham Road to a mini roundabout with a four-legged approach.
The purpose of this internet posting is to replace an in-person meeting, while allowing the public to review the proposed project, provide feedback, or write in with questions.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information:
To request materials in accessible formats for people with disabilities contact the district planning and programing engineer, Joshua Higgins, at 770-216-3896.
Comments will be accepted concerning this project until Friday, September 11th, 2020. Written statements may be submitted to:
Mr. Eric Duff
State Environmental Administrator
Georgia Department of Transportation
600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor
Atlanta, Georgia 30308
