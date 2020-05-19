Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held on the 1st day of June, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia before the Mayor and Council of the City of Milton at which time ordinances pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2020 budget amendment shall be sounded and adopted.
The proposed budget amendments will be available for review online at www.cityofmiltonga.us.
This public hearing is in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-5. All citizens and stakeholders of Milton are invited to attend.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.