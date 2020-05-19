Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held on the 1st day of June, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia before the Mayor and Council of the City of Milton at which time ordinances pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2020 budget amendment shall be sounded and adopted.

The proposed budget amendments will be available for review online at www.cityofmiltonga.us.

This public hearing is in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-81-5. All citizens and stakeholders of Milton are invited to attend.

