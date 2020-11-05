CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on

October 29, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

Viza Family LLC.

Dba Sushi Ramen

9775 Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite M

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Viza Family LLC.

Dba Sushi Ramen

9775 Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite M

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Owners Pauline Viza

