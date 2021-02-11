CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-06

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us/j/94098029600

February 18, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Diner BC, LLC

d/b/a Vas Kouzina

58 Canton Street, Suite 104

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owner: Diner BC, LLC

Registered Agent: Vasilios Liakakos

