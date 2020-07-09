CITY OF
JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on June 26, 2020 for Package of Malt Beverage, Liquor and Wine.
BUSINESS NAME
Kukke, Inc.
Dba Johns Creek World of Beverages.
10305 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
OWNER/OFFICERS
Kukke, Inc.
Dba Johns Creek World of Beverages.
10305 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Owner
Nithyanandam Thangavelu
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.