CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on June 26, 2020 for Package of Malt Beverage, Liquor and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

Kukke, Inc.

Dba Johns Creek World of Beverages.

10305 Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Owner

Nithyanandam Thangavelu

