CITY OF MILTON MARCH 2021 TAX SALE
STACEY INGLIS
ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER
CITY OF MILTON
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF FULTON
Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi.Fa.’s issued by the City of Milton, Fulton County Georgia. In favor of the City of Milton and, against the following named persons and the property as described immediately below their respective name(s).
There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the Steps of City Hall in Milton, Fulton County Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in March 2021 the same being March 2, 2021.
The following property will be sold between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The properties listed below and described, or as much thereof as will satisfy the City tax execution on the respective individual, will be sold. The properties hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in the City of Milton, Fulton County, State of Georgia. The years for which said Fi.Fa.’s are issued and levied are stated below the name of the owner in each case.
This is a buyer beware sale and all property will be sold as is. The City makes no warranty, neither expressed nor implied, as to title.
Properties are sold under the power of a tax sale deed with specific rights of redemption.
Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer cost, all taxes, advertising cost and recording fees. Pursuant to Georgia Law, payment will be required within one (1) hour of the completion of the tax sale. In the event a bid is not properly paid, the property shall be re-offered at 2:00 PM on the day of the sale, or the following day that being March 3, 2021.
File #: 11
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4461-0986-033-7
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Bethany Road Partners, Inc
Current Property Owner: ECLC, Inc
Reference Deed: 12237/338
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4461-0986-033-7, lying and being in Land Lots 958, 959, 986 & 987, 2nd Land District, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, designated as Common Area, shown in Plat Book 148, Page 55, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 12237, Page 338, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Bay Colt Road.
Years Due: 2017-2019
File #: 13
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5180-0398-049-2
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land, Inc.
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 35749/210
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5180-0398-049-2, lying and being in Land Lots 399 & 398, 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 6.47 acres, more or less, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 35749, Page 210, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located off Watson Bend.
Years Due: 2013-2019
File #: 14
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5320-0254-024-9
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land, INC
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 30073/642
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5320-0254-024-9, lying and being in Land Lot 254 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, located in The Manor Golf Course & Country Club, Phase 2-East, being designated as Corps of Engineers Mitigation Covenant Area as shown in Plat Book 327, Page 66, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 30073, Page 642, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Longstreet Road.
Years Due: 2013-2019
File #: 15
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5320-0254-034-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land, Inc.
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 37837/686
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5320-0254-034-8, lying and being in Land Lot 254 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.81 acres, more or less, described in Deed Book 37837, Page 686, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Longstreet Road.
Years Due: 2013-2019
File #: 16
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5330-0251-119-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land Inc
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 30073/654
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5330-0251-119-8, lying and being in Land Lot 251 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, located in The Manor Golf Course & Country Club, Phase 2-East), being designated as Corp of Engineers Mitigation Covenant Area as shown in Plat Book 327, Page 67, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 30073, Page 654, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Longstreet Road.
Years Due: 2013-2019
File #: 17
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5330-0324-029-2
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land Inc
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 29296/125
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5330-0324-029-2, lying and being in Land Lot 324 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, designated as the Brooks Land Inc tract, shown on survey in Plat Book 327, Page 65, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 29296, Page 125, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Long Street.
Years Due: 2014-2019
File #: 18
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5350-0467-025-2
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brooks Land, Inc.
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 35749/210
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5350-0467-025-2, lying and being in Land Lot 467 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.371 acres, more or less, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 35749, Page 210, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Hamby Road.
Years Due: 2014-2019
File #: 20
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -3850-1137-087-0
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Brunning, Adam Anthony
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 57479/590
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -3850-1137-087-0, lying and being in Land Lot 1137 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, being Lot 20, Waterside Subdivision, Unit One, POD L, shown in Plat Book 215, Page 14, described in Deed Book 57479, Page 590, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 12805 Morningpark Circle.
Years Due: 2018
File #: 22
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5420-0972-406-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Capstone Home Inc
Current Property Owner: Capstone Homes, LP
Reference Deed: 18783/283
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5420-0972-406-8, lying and bein in Land Lot 972 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 6.5 acres, more or less, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 18783, Page 283, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Sernade Court.
Years Due: 2019
File #: 28
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -3540-0876-056-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Dubovoy, Igor
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 53133/695
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -3540-0876-056-8, lying and being in Land Lots 925 & 876 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.14 acre, more or less, being Lot 12, Westminster Place Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 355, Page 113, described in Deed Book 53133, Page 695, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 520 Burlwood Drive (a/k/a 520 Heathmill Court).
Years Due: 2015-2019
File #: 34
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -3930-0593-049-3
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Fulmer Construction LLC
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 40600/531
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -3930-0593-049-3, lying and being in Land Lot 593 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, being designated as the Detention Pond A-2, The Oaks at Crabapple Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 300, Pages 103-106, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 40600, Page 531, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Bienville Court.
Years Due: 2013
File #: 43
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5170-0328-059-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Hopewell Services, LLC
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 54071/596; 54071/590
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5170-0328-059-8, lying and being in Land Lots 326 & 327 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 54071, Page 590, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 16074 Hopewell Road.
Years Due: 2018-2019
File #: 44
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -5330-0323-128-3
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Stanko, Brian D & Stanko, Patricia L
Current Property Owner: Jacobs, Daniel
Reference Deed: 60264/41
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -5330-0323-128-3, lying and being in Land Lot 326 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 1.75 acres, more or less, being Lot 283, The Manor Golf Course & Country Club Subdivision, Phase 2 E 2, shown in Plat Book 369, Page 79, described in Deed Book 60264, Page 41, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 16066 Manor Club Drive.
Years Due: 2019
File #: 45
Map/Parcel Number: 21 -5471-0972-048-8
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Jaywell, LLC (aka Jaywel, LLC)
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 26250/161
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 21 -5471-0972-048-8, lying and being in Land Lot 972 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, being the Common Area, Windcrest Park Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 218, Page 139, a portion of the property described in Deed Book 26250, Page 161, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Galecrest Drive.
Years Due: 2013-2019
File #: 53
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -3490-1018-061-5
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Lim, John Et Al
Current Property Owner: Lim, Esther & Lim, Haejung Mary
Reference Deed: 60221/512; 47838/15
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -3490-1018-061-5, lying and being in Land Lot 1018 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 60221, Page 512, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Arnold Mill Road.
Years Due: 2019
File #: 64
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4700-0387-080-4
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Perfect Home, LLC
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 40731/453
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4700-0387-080-4, lying and being in Land Lots 387 & 406 of the 2nd Land District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 2.17 acres, more or less, being designated as Common Area, Hampton Manor Subdivision, shown in Plat Book 287, Page 33, being a portion of the property described in Deed Book 40731, Page 453, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, located on Manor Trace.
Years Due: 2013-2019
File #: 70
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4930-0893-016-7
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Riopelle, Christy & McNamara, Brian
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 51363/186; 58307/640
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 4930 0893 016 7, lying and being in Land Lot 893 of the 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia, containing 2.01 acres, more or less, described in Deed Book 51363, Page 186 the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 2395 Bethany Bend.
Years Due: 2019
File #: 75
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4380-0383-084-7
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Southern Development Partners LLC
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 60769/320; 60769/317
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4380-0383-084-7, lying and being in Land Lots 44 & 64 of the 14th Land District, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, described in Deed Book 60769, Page 317, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 15765 Bon Endriot Drive.
Years Due: 2019
File #: 76
Map/Parcel Number: 22 -4380-0383-085-4
Defendant(s) in FiFa: Southern Development Partners LLC
Current Property Owner: Same as Defendant(s) in FiFa
Reference Deed: 60769/320; 60769/317
Property Description: All and only that parcel of land designated as Tax Parcel 22 -4380-0383-085-4, lying and being in Land Lots 44 & 64 of the 14th Land District, City of Milton, Fulton County, Georgia, described in Deed Book 60769, Pages 317-320, the description contained therein being incorporated herein by this reference, known as 15730 Bon Endriot Drive.
Years Due: 2019
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.