CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on August 19, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

B’s Hospitality, LLC.

Dba Dancing Skulls

9945 Jones Bridge Rd

Suite 301

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

B’s Hospitality, LLC.

Dba Dancing Skulls

9945 Jones Bridge Rd

Suite 301

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owner, Neeraj Bhardwaj

