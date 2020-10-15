CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on October 6, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Surena Inc.

Dba Rose & Olives Mediterranean Restaurant

11600 Medlock Bridge

Suite 170

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Owner,

Sina Jasemian Azad

