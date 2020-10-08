CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE:

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on October 1, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME:

Louisiana Crab Shack Johns Creek Inc.

Dba Louisiana Crab Shack.

5710 State Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS:

Louisiana Crab Shack Johns Creek Inc.

Dba Louisiana Crab Shack.

5710 State Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owner, Cuong Nguyen

