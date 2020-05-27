The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will attend a Strategic Planning Workshop on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Johns Creek City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. The Workshop will be held via Zoom and facilitated by Sumek and Associates. The purpose of this Workshop to review and discuss strategic goals.
Joan Jones
City Clerk
