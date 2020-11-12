CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on November 3, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Skylara Hospitality LLC

Dba Abbotts Bar & Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite 104

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Owner, Kimberly Lo Medico

