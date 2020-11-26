PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO AMEND THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA BY ORDINANCE PURSUANT TO “THE MUNICIPAL HOME RULE ACT OF 1965,” O.C.G.A. § 36-35-1, ET SEQ., TO PERMIT CITY COUNCILMEMBERS TO PARTICIPATE IN CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS VIA TELECONFERENCE CONSISTENT WITH STATE LAW
Notice is hereby given that an ordinance to amend Section 2.20 of the Charter of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to authorize members of the City Council of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia (the “City Council”) to participate in City Council meetings via teleconference to the greatest extent permitted by state law, including, but not limited to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, will be introduced for adoption at (1) the regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council on Monday, December 7, 2020; and (2) the next regularly scheduled meeting of City Council on Monday, December 14, 2020.
For the purpose of examination and inspection by the public, as required by law, a copy of the proposed amendment to the Charter of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia is on file in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia and in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need reasonable accommodations in order to attend or participate in the City Council Meeting, please contact the City Clerk at (678) 297-6003 at least 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of the meeting.
__________________________________
Erin Cobb, City Clerk
City of Alpharetta, Georgia
