CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-05

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us/j/99981404131

February 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Thoom’s Kitchen LLC

d/b/a Thoom’s Thai Kitchen

5950 N. Point Parkway, Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owner: Thoom’s Kitchen LLC

Registered Agent: Stephen Yazel

