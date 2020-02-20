CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on February 12, 2020 for Package of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME Arshaan Enterprises Inc. Dba BP Jones Bridge

10930 Jones Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS Arshaan Enterprises Inc. Dba BP Jones Bridge

10930 Jones Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owners Rita Sahney

