CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-15

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 943 2481 0306

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

October 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Gusto Avalon, LLC

d/b/a gusto!

4195 Avalon Boulevard

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owners: Gusto Avalon, LLC

Registered Agent: Nathan T. Hybl

Tags

Load comments