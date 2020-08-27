City of Milton

Notice of Meeting

Board of Zoning Appeals

Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals

September 15, 2020 6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variance

a. V20-14, 705 Nettlebrook Lane – Administratively Deferred

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the side yard adjacent to a street (Sec. 64-416, c, 2).

b. V20-15, 810 Guardian Court – Administratively Deferred

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the rear yard setback (Sec. 64-416, i).

• To allow an existing fireplace to be located in the side yard

(Sec. 64-77, 2, b, 2).

c. V20-16, 14355 Freemanville Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing accessory structure to encroach into the rear yard setback (Sec. 64-416, i).

d. V20-17, 0 Thompson Road (22 5200053806)

Request(s):

• To allow a new public street to be located twenty five feet from any peripheral property line adjoining AG-1 and residential zoned property (Sec. 64-2397).

e. V20-18, 3430 Bethany Bend

Request(s):

• To reduce the side yard setback from twenty five feet to twelve feet (Sec. 64-416, c, 1).

• To allow a stone masonry material under the three-four board horse fence along a public road (Sec. 64-1092, i).

f. V20-19, 640 Dorris Road

Request(s):

• To request a variance of 140 feet to allow the minimum setback for a pen for dogs to be sixty feet from the northern property line instead of the required 200 feet (Sec. 64-415, a, 9).

• To request a variance of 150 feet to allow the minimum setback for a pen for dogs to be fifty feet from the eastern property line instead of the required 200 feet (Sec. 64-415, a, 9).

• To request a variance of seventy five feet to allow the minimum setback for a pen for dogs to be 125 feet from the southern property line instead of the required 200 feet (Sec. 64-415, a, 9).

• To request a variance of 120 feet to allow the minimum setback for a pen for dogs to be eighty feet from the western property line instead of the required 200 feet (Sec. 64-415, a, 9).

Consideration of Secondary Variance

a. V20-20, 16662 Phillips Road

Request(s):

• To appeal the rejection of the Community Development Director’s decision denying the acceptance of a building permit.

(Sec. 64-2426, 3, a).

Tags

Load comments