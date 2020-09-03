CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

FY 2021 BUDGET ADOPTION

The proposed FY2021 Budget was presented to the Council on June 15, 2020 during their Work Session. Budget Hearings have been held and Council will consider adopting the FY2021 Budget at their regularly scheduled meeting on September 8, 2020. Council Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at Johns Creek City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, GA 30097. The proposed budget is available on the City website and a copy is available at City Hall for review.

Joan Jones

City Clerk

