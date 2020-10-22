CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-13

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 943 2481 0306

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

October 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Thai Ricksaw Restaurant Group, LLC

d/b/a Rickshaw Thai Street Food

1495 Alpharetta Highway

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owners: Thai Ricksaw Restaurant Group, LLC

Registered Agent: Paul Yuwachit

