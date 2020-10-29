CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was summited to City on October 20, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

Daisuki, LLC.

Dba Daisuki

11105State Bridge

Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite 360

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Daisuki, LLC.

Dba Daisuki

11105State Bridge

Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite 360

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owner,

Masakazu Nishihara

Owner, Nader Mahroom

