CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to City on

March 6, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.

BUSINESS NAME

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, LLC.

Dba Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

9775 Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite A

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, LLC.

Dba Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

9775 Medlock Bridge Rd

Suite A

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Owner, Alma Torres Diaz

Owner, Nader Mahroom

