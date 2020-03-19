CITY OF
JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to City on
March 6, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage, Wine and Distilled Spirits.
BUSINESS NAME
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, LLC.
Dba Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
9775 Medlock Bridge Rd
Suite A
Johns Creek, GA 30097
OWNER/OFFICERS
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, LLC.
Dba Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
9775 Medlock Bridge Rd
Suite A
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Owner, Alma Torres Diaz
Owner, Nader Mahroom
