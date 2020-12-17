PUBLIC NOTICE
2020 Year End Report – City of Milton Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST)
Most Popular
Articles
- Local hospitals planning COVID-19 vaccination distribution
- Woman refuses order to leave hotel premises
- Alpharetta couple arrested in armed home invasion
- Homeowner lodges complaint against luxury home builder
- Milton outdueled by Lowndes in quarterfinals matchup
- Deputies respond to threat reported at local business
- Carson Kitchen replicates at-home dining experience
- Norcross woman charged with aiding murder suspect
- Call from fake marshal leads to investigation
- Football playoff quarterfinals recap
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Join tens of thousands of your neighbors and get the week's top stories sent right to your inbox. Delivered every Friday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 17
It’s a busy time of year. Parties (socially distanced, of course!), shopping and festive gat… Read more
Street Grace, a faith-based organization with the mission to end Commercial Sexual Exploitat… Read more
(CUMMING, GA) Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation (Sawnee EMC) announced today that its … Read more
Cumming, Georgia - Forsyth County Parks Foundation and Totally Running invites community mem… Read more
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.