NOTICE OF CITY OF ALPHARETTA GENERAL ELECTION AND CANDIDATE QUALIFICATION FEES
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 2nd day of November, 2021, a non-partisan general election will be held in the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to elect three (3) Members of the City Council (Posts 1, 2 and 3). All candidates for election to City Council shall pay a qualifying fee of $450.00.
Erin Cobb, City Clerk City of Alpharetta, Georgia
