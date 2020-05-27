PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that a quorum of the City Council of Milton, Georgia will be present on June 2, 2020 beginning at 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM attending a Mayor/Council Retreat which will be held in the City of Mountain Park Community Building located at 100 Lakeshore Drive, Mountain Park, Georgia 30075.
This Public Notice is in accordance with O.C.G.A. §50-14-1. No final action or other official business will be transacted.
This the 22nd day of May 2020.
Sudie AM Gordon, City Clerk
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.