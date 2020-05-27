PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that a quorum of the City Council of Milton, Georgia will be present on June 2, 2020 beginning at 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM attending a Mayor/Council Retreat which will be held in the City of Mountain Park Community Building located at 100 Lakeshore Drive, Mountain Park, Georgia 30075.

This Public Notice is in accordance with O.C.G.A. §50-14-1. No final action or other official business will be transacted.

This the 22nd day of May 2020.

Sudie AM Gordon, City Clerk

