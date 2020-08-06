PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF MILTON
WILL HOLD A
SPECIAL CALLED COUNCIL MEETING
AUGUST 10, 2020
IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF THE REGULARLY SCHEDULED 6:00 PM WORK SESSION
AT
CITY HALL
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
2006 HERITAGE WALK
MILTON, GEORGIA 30004
