PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

RECREATION AND PARKS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

March 18, 2020 Meeting

There will be a meeting of the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 6:30pm. The meeting will be held at Park Place at Newtown School, located at 3125 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek, GA 30022. Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. Please contact the City Clerk’s office should you have any further questions at 678-512-3212.

Joan Jones

City Clerk

