CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on

January 25, 2021 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage.

BUSINESS NAME

Organic and Whole Foods Corporation.

Dba Grecian Gyro

11035 Medlock

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

Organic and Whole Foods Corporation.

Dba Grecian Gyro

11035 Medlock

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Owner, Stephen E. Davis

