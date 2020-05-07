PLACE
City Hall
Two Park Plaza
Council Chambers
May 14, 2020
3:00 P.M.
PURPOSE
Restaurant
Consumption on Premises
Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales
APPLICANT
Movie Grill Concepts XXIII, LLC
d/b/a Studio Movie Grill
7730 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Owner
Movie Grill Concepts XXIII, LLC
Registered Agent
Michael Sard
Report
