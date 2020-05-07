PLACE

City Hall

Two Park Plaza

Council Chambers

May 14, 2020

3:00 P.M.

PURPOSE

Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT

Movie Grill Concepts XXIII, LLC

d/b/a Studio Movie Grill

7730 North Point Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owner

Movie Grill Concepts XXIII, LLC

Registered Agent

Michael Sard

