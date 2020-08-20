CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-09

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us/j/97345365155

Meeting ID: 973 4536 5155

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

August 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: CT Southern LLC

d/b/a Chronic Tacos Mexican Grill

970 North Point Drive Suite B160

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Owners: James Smith and Yukiko Takahashi

Registered Agent: Michael Sard

