CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-01

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 936 1180 2118

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

January 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Convenience Store

Retail Package Sales

Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: QuikTrip #800

4975 Windward Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Owners: QuikTrip Corporation

Registered Agent: Jonathan Shaw