CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-21-AB-02

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 947 1678 3366

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

January 14, 2021 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Art Studio

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Jones Financial Services, LLC

d/b/a Painting With A Twist

11770 Haynes Bridge Road, Suite 801

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owners: Jones Financial Services, LLC

Registered Agent: Portia C. Turner

