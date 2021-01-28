PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Johns Creek
Qualifying Information for the
November 2, 2021 Municipal General Election
The City of Johns Creek has established the dates and fees for QUALIFYING for the upcoming November 2, 2021 Municipal General Election for Council Seats Post 1, Post 3, and Post 5 and the Mayoral Post. The qualifying dates will be Monday, August 16, 2021 through Wednesday, August 18, 2021, between the hours of 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM, and 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM per the Georgia Election Code 21-2-132. Qualifying will be held in the City Clerk’s Office (3rd floor) at Johns Creek City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. The qualifying fee is $450.00 for each Council Seat and $750 for the Mayoral Post which is 3 percent of the total gross salary for the preceding year. Please contact the City Clerk at 678-512-3162 should you have any questions or concerns.
Terri Lea Hugie
Interim City Clerk
