CITY OF
JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on
July 22, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.
BUSINESS NAME
The Creek Cafe LLC.
Dba The Creek Cafe
11890 Douglas Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
OWNER/OFFICERS
The Creek Cafe LLC.
Dba The Creek Cafe
11890 Douglas Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Owners Roberto Borrelli
