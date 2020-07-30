CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on

July 22, 2020 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

The Creek Cafe LLC.

Dba The Creek Cafe

11890 Douglas Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005

OWNER/OFFICERS

The Creek Cafe LLC.

Dba The Creek Cafe

11890 Douglas Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005

Owners Roberto Borrelli

