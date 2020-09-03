CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-10

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us/j/91765253012

Meeting ID: 917 6525 3012

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

September 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Distillery License

APPLICANT: Jekyll Brewing, LLC

Jekyll Brewing City Center, LLC

15 Academy Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owners: Jekyll Brewing, LLC

Registered Agent: Mitch Funk

Tags

Load comments