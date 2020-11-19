CITY OF ALPHARETTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PH-20-AB-17

Please note that, due to ongoing efforts to encourage “social distancing” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom meetings.

PLACE: To Attend the Virtual Meeting:

Using Your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone

Go to: https://zoom.us

Meeting ID: 947 5230 2519

Dial In: +1 646 558 8656 US

December 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.

PURPOSE: Restaurant

Consumption on Premises

Liquor, Beer, Wine & Sunday Sales

APPLICANT: Rena’s Italian Fishery & Grill, LLC

Rena’s Italian Fishery & Grill

240 South Main Street, Suite M

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Owners: Rena’s Italian Fishery & Grill, LLC

Registered Agent: Darren Henderson

